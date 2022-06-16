Making news
Vietnam's first engineering unit matches for UN mission in Abyei
With a distance of more than 10,000 km crossing six countries and territories by both road and air, this operation is the longest of its kind of the Vietnam People's Army.
The first 28 members of Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 left the homeland on May 3 and arrived in Abyei on May 5.
Established in 2014 and debuted in November 2021, the 184-member unit has been the biggest of Vietnam to join UN peacekeeping mission to date.
Since the end of March, more than 2,000 tonnes of equipment and goods serving the unit have been delivered to the mission in Abyei by sea./.