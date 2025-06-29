Vietnam's culinary presence grows in Russian supermarkets

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi visits "Vietnam corner". Photo: VNA

The first “Vietnam corner” in a major Russian supermarket chain officially launched on June 27 at a Magnit Extra store in Moscow, as part of a joint initiative by Vietnam’s Masan Group and Russia’s Magnit Group.

Featuring over 150 Vietnamese products from fresh and processed fruits to beverages, sauces, noodles, and coffee the space aims to introduce Russian consumers to Vietnam’s diverse cuisine and cultural offerings.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, embassy staff, and local shoppers attended the launch, where visitors sampled Vietnamese food and learned more about the country’s culinary culture.

The diplomat expressed his hope that the new initiative would boost cultural exchange and tourism, encouraging more Russians to visit Vietnam.

According to Grand Trading Company Director General Vladislava Bakhtenko, the corner serves not only as a retail space but as a cultural bridge. He voiced optimism about expanding the model to other regions of Russia.

Masan’s representative described the launch as a continuation of growing business and cultural ties between the two countries. Earlier this month, a “Russia corner” was opened in Vietnam to showcase Russian food and culture.

The “Vietnam corner” is expected to serve as a cultural and culinary link, helping foster mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people./.