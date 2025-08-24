Vietnam's August Revolution inspires liberation movements worldwide: Mexican politician

Pedro Vázquez González, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico. Photo: VNA

The August Revolution of 1945 and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) marked a milestone in the struggle for independence, and inspired liberation movements worldwide, stated Pedro Vázquez González, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Mexico, Vázquez expressed admiration for the Vietnamese people’s proud journey.



He praised Vietnam’s transformation from a war-ravaged country into a dynamic economy with a growing role on the global stage. This achievement, he said, reflects the resilience and patriotism of the Vietnamese people and the strategic vision of the Communist Party of Vietnam in harmoniously combining national independence with socialism.



After independence, Vietnam endured wars, embargoes and economic hardships, yet pressed on with reform and integration.



The 1986 Doi Moi (Renewal) policy marked a turning point, shifting from a centrally planned system to a socialist-oriented market economy. Since then, per capita GDP has risen nearly forty-fold, with Vietnam now among the world’s fastest-growing economies and a leading exporter of electronics, textiles and farm produce, he noted.



Internationally, Vietnam has become an active player in multilateral frameworks, from ASEAN to the United Nations, pursuing a consistent policy of independence, respect for international law, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.



Vázquez said this stance has allowed Vietnam to both safeguard its interests and contribute to regional and global peace and development.



He also highlighted the Vietnam–Mexico friendship as a reflection of shared aspirations for justice and sustainable growth, noting growing ties in politics, trade, culture, education, health and science.



He said he believes that Vietnam is entering a new development phase, with opportunities to become a high-income nation and an even stronger contributor to global progress.



He cited achievements in poverty reduction, education, health care, welfare and climate response, calling Vietnam a model of firmness in principle and flexibility in international relations.



Its experience in balancing independence with deep integration, economic growth with social equity, offers valuable lessons, particularly for Latin America.



Vietnam’s success is a story of faith, resilience, and aspiration for the people’s happiness, he said. With its current momentum, Vietnam will continue to play an increasingly important role in shaping the regional and global landscapes, Vázquez underlined.



He concluded by affirming that Vietnam’s 80th National Day is not only a moment for its people to take pride in their heroic past but also an opportunity for international friends, including Mexico, to look together towards a future of stronger cooperation and shared values.



“In the hearts of distant friends like myself, Vietnam will always shine as a resilient, compassionate, and aspirational nation that is ready to write new golden chapters on its path to the future.”/.