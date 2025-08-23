Vietnam's 80th National Day celebrated in Laos

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou, together with other delegates, cut a cake celebrating Vietnam’s National Day. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on August 22 evening hosted a reception in Vientiane to celebrate the 80th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The event was attended by Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou, along with leaders of the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, Government and mass organisations, members of the Vietnamese community and foreign guests.

Addressing the reception, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam reviewed the proud journey of the nation over the past eight decades since President Ho Chi Minh declared independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He highlighted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people won historic victories in the struggles for national liberation and reunification, and later embarked on a comprehensive renewal process. This has brought about remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, consolidated national defence and security, expanded external relations, and deepened international integration.

Tam emphasised that from a poor and war-torn country, Vietnam has risen to become one of the leading economies in ASEAN and an attractive destination for investors, tourists and international partners. Vietnam has actively and responsibly participated in regional and global cooperation mechanisms, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The diplomat underlined that throughout Vietnam’s 80-year history, the special solidarity and close bonds with Laos have been a vital source of strength for the Vietnamese revolution. The two nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder in different periods of history and today continue to accompany each other in their national development. He expressed Vietnam’s profound gratitude for the wholehearted support of the Lao people as well as the valuable assistance of international friends.

In an atmosphere of friendship, Vice President Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou, together with other delegates, cut a cake celebrating Vietnam’s National Day. They then enjoyed cultural performances featuring lyrical songs praising the homeland, national pride, and the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.