Vietnam wraps up Asian Para Games 2023 with one gold, 10 silvers, 9 bronzes

Nguyen Ngoc Hiep brought home a bronze medal in the men’s 400m-T11 athletics event. Two other bronzes were won by the chess team in the women’s team rapid PI RND7, and women’s team rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7.



Meanwhile, chess play Nguyen Thi Hong excellently defeated her Iranian rival Atefeh Naghvi Mandi and won the silver medal in the women’s individual rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7. The gold medal belonged to Indonesian player Khairunnisa.



Another silver went to runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh after he finished in the men’s 400-T12 final event in 50.17 seconds, 0.18 second after Iranian athlete Moradi Mehrdad.



After a week of competition, the Vietnamese delegation bagged one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, ranking 22nd in the medal tally by noon on October 28./.