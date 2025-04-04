Making news
Vietnam works with Myanmar on further earthquake rescue operations
As reported at the discussion, the Vietnam People’s Army team successfully rescued one survivor the previous day and recovered 17 bodies from challenging locations, including a collapsed hospital and high-rise buildings.
Myanmar Minister of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement Soe Win expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s support, particularly in rescuing victims trapped in the Aye Chan Thar Hotel. He commended Vietnam’s efforts and extended heartfelt thanks to the Vietnamese Government, people, and rescue delegation.
In addition, Myanmar thanked Vietnam for dispatching its rescue forces and providing emergency aid worth 300,000 USD to assist in disaster relief efforts. The Vietnamese rescue delegation also contributed 5,000 USD from its operational fund to support the Myanmar people.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the earthquake as a highest-level emergency and called for urgent funding of 8 million USD in 30 days to save lives and prevent disease outbreaks. According to Myanmar’s military authorities, as of April 3, the death toll has exceeded 3,000, with thousands injured and over 370 people still missing. Structurally vulnerable buildings continue to collapse due to aftershocks.
In a related development, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s rescue team continued search and recovery operations in areas such as the Jade City Hotel in Pokebathiri town. There, they recovered the body of a 36-year-old male, marking the fifth victim retrieved from the rubble./.