Vietnam works to turn itself into leading destination for international tourists (Photo: VNA)



The country's tourism sector is actively promoting and marketing to untapped international markets, aiming to attract 18 million international visitors in 2024.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the number of international tourists reached 1.15 million in July. In the first seven months of the year, the figure hit 9.98 million, marking a 51% increase from the same period in 2023 and a 1.9% rise compared to the same time in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republic of Korea (RoK) remained the largest source of tourists to Vietnam, with nearly 2.6 million visitors.

Following the Vietnam-Korea Tourism Promotion and Cultural Cooperation Forum held in early July, which was attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, various organisations and localities across Vietnam have undertaken numerous practical activities to boost tourism promotion and communications between the two countries.

The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) participated in the 8th Korea International Travel Fair (KITS) in late July. VITA’s impressive promotional activities and its Vietnam pavilion provided international visitors and Korean people with vivid images of Vietnam as a diverse and attractive destination.

VITA Chairman Vu The Binh highlighted that the RoK has been the largest source of tourists to Vietnam over the past two years, and Vietnam is also a crucial market for Korean tourism. In 2023, Vietnam was the 5th largest source of tourists to the RoK in the world and the largest in Southeast Asia. In 2024, the Northeast Asian country aims to attract 550,000 Vietnamese tourists.

At the fair, besides showcasing well-known destinations familiar to Korean travellers, Vietnamese tourism businesses introduced new products and destinations specifically tailored for the RoK market, including Ninh Binh, Binh Dinh, Da Lat – Lam Dong, and Phu Quoc.

Along the RoK, the US market represents a significant opportunity for Vietnam's tourism industry. In the first seven months of 2024, Vietnam welcomed 478,000 American tourists.

At a recent tourism promotion conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong emphasised the importance of focusing on key markets such as the US. Vietnam and the US have upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which, he said, will help also enhance bilateral cooperation in cultural, sport, and tourism sectors.

American tourists are known for their long stays and interest in exploring natural beauty and cultural experiences in Vietnam, Phong said, suggesting localities and businesses leverage these characteristics effectively.

Phong revealed a key initiative for this year’s promotional activities, which is a tourism and film promotion programme scheduled for the third quarter in Los Angeles, named "Vietnam Expo in Hollywood”. This event will feature an exhibition on Vietnamese cinema and tourism, along with presentations on the potential of Vietnam's film industry and its policies towards international filmmaking activities. This initiative aims to connect with international filmmakers and promote Vietnam as a filming destination.

To capitalise on growing international markets, VNAT Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu, stated that the industry will conduct a series of promotional activities until the end of the year, including establishing Vietnam tourism promotion offices in Laos and abroad and implementing the 2021-2030 tourism system planning scheme with a vision to 2045.

Besides, VNAT will co-host and participate in numerous tourism promotion programmes in 2024 such as a high-level forum within the framework of the 18th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2024 (ITE HCMC), ASEAN- China Expo Tourism Exhibition, and World Travel Market 2024 in the UK, as well as programmes to introduce Vietnamese tourism in ASEAN and Australia markets, among others.

The tourism sector will focus on campaign-based approaches, diversify market access methods, and optimise integrated marketing and communication strategies, combining both online and offline forms while mobilising resources and coordinating promotional activities effectively in an attempt to turn Vietnam into a leading destination for international tourists./.