Vietnam works to shape new future, vision with Middle East-Africa region

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming official visits to Kuwait and Algeria, attendance at the G20 Summit, and bilateral activities in South Africa, stressing that the trip will help shape a new phase of cooperation between Vietnam and the Middle East-Africa region.



Speaking to the press ahead of the trip, scheduled for November 16-24, Hang said the PM’s working trip follows the vibrant high-level foreign affairs activities of the Party and State leaders in recent times, carrying great significance both bilaterally and multilaterally. The mission, she noted, reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external ties.



South Africa is Africa’s largest economy, Chair of the G20 in 2025 and a key member of BRICS. Algeria, a long-standing friend of Vietnam, is serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025. Kuwait acts as chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2025.



Bilaterally, Vietnam boasts good friendship and cooperation with Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa. The relationship between Vietnam and the three countries is developing more and more effectively and substantially. They are in a new "position" on their development path. Middle Eastern and African countries consider Vietnam a model of success in innovation and development, a model of increasingly positive and responsible contributions to the international community. This is an important basis for increasing political trust and the sharing of common values between Vietnam and countries in the Middle Eastern and African region.



PM Chinh’s trip carries an important message that Vietnam places great importance on advancing ties with Middle Eastern and African partners. The visits are expected to open a new phase of cooperation - more strategic, intensive and practical.



The working trip is also an opportunity for Vietnam to strengthen its engagement with the region’s three strategic destinations, thereby not only elevating and deepening its relations with these three countries but also helping shape a future-oriented vision between Vietnam and the Middle East-Africa region, grounded in trust, sustainability, and a shared pursuit of common prosperity.



On the multilateral front, this is the second consecutive year Vietnam has been invited to the G20 Summit – a strong affirmation of the country’s growing reputation and role, and recognition of its development achievements and constructive contributions to global issues.



The participation offers Vietnam an opportunity to reaffirm its consistent foreign policy of being a reliable partner of the international community, always ready to work together in addressing global issues in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding, and contributing to the common development of humanity, Hang noted.



Drawing on Vietnam’s experience as a fast-growing, reform-driven developing economy with deepening global integration, PM Chinh will share assessments and proposals aimed at building a fair, inclusive and sustainable international economic order and global economic governance system. On the sidelines of the summit, he will meet leaders of various countries and international organisations to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas such as green transition, digital transformation, innovation, strategic infrastructure and human resource development, thereby mobilising international resources for Vietnam’s development goals.



On bilateral cooperation, Hang stressed that Vietnam’s relations with South Africa, Algeria and Kuwait are grounded in solid political trust and long-standing friendship. South Africa is Vietnam’s first “Partnership for Cooperation and Development” in Africa; Kuwait was the first GCC country to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam; and Algeria has been a loyal friend throughout 65 years of diplomatic relations.



Economic, trade and investment ties are expanding, with all the three countries considered major and promising partners for Vietnam in the Middle East-Africa region. South Africa is Vietnam’s largest African trading partner; Kuwait is a leading ODA and energy partner in the Middle East; and Algeria hosts one of Vietnam’s most successful overseas energy projects – the Bir Seba oil and gas venture operated by PVEP. Cooperation in defence, security, agriculture, and biodiversity conservation has also made encouraging progress.



Hang expressed her confidence that the PM's trip will elevate these relationships, delivering concrete outcomes in trade, investment, industry, mining, logistics, green supply chains and innovation with South Africa; expanding energy, investment, trade, processing industries, smart agriculture and education cooperation with Algeria; and deepening collaboration in finance, trade, investment, energy, green infrastructure, food security, ODA and the Halal industry with Kuwait.



Vietnam also seeks to establish priority corridors for capital flow, technology, goods and skilled labour, while strengthening people-to-people exchanges and cultural, educational and labour cooperation, the Deputy Minister stated.



Regarding Vietnam’s contributions to the G20 Summit, Hang said PM Chinh will deliver Vietnam’s key policy messages, focusing on promoting global economic recovery, mitigating risks and enhancing cooperation in strategic sectors such as critical minerals, energy, and reform of global trade, finance and investment systems.



Through these messages and initiatives, Vietnam aims to demonstrate its determination to innovate and rise in the new development era, reinforcing its role as a trusted, proactive and responsible partner committed to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development for all./.