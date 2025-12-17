Making news
Vietnam Women’s Union launches digital app to empower members
“Vietnamese Women” app, a secure digital platform designed to enable millions of Vietnamese women to connect, share experience, acquire new knowledge and skills, foster mutual growth, and build a strong Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), is now available for download on Google Play (for Android devices) and App Store (for iPhone and iPad).
The app was unveiled during the 15th plenary session of 13th-term VWU Central Committee in Hanoi on December 16. In its pilot phase, it focuses on practical features tailored to the daily needs of VWU members and women nationwide, including real-time information feeds from the union, thematic sections providing essential life skills and knowledge, and online surveys to ensure women’s voices are heard more quickly and fully.
It further offers access to a rich digital library that disseminates knowledge as part of the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, enabling women to learn confidently, improve their capabilities, and adapt proactively to the demands of the new era. Complementing these tools are Q&A, consultation, and chat functionalities that cultivate a supportive and nurturing environment for interpersonal connections.
In parallel, the app is gradually developing a unified, modernised membership management system to standardise data and lay the groundwork for the VWU’s broader digital ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration from the central level down to grassroots units. It also serves as a solution to boost women’s proactive involvement in the digital transformation process, in line with the Party and State’s guidelines and the resolution of the VWU’s 13th National Congress./.