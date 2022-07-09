Vietnam women’s 3x3 basketball team compete in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

Compared to the squad that competed at the 31st SEA Games, the team this time is full of new faces.



In the position of head coach is Trat Thi Nguyet Nga, who has approximately 20 years of experience in competition and coaching.



The four players are Bui Kim Nhan, Vo Thi Ngoc Hau, Nguyen Thi Cam Tien and Nguyen Ngoc Bich. All of them were on the call-up list for the 31st SEA Games.



In particular, Kim Nhan and Ngoc Bich played 3x3 basketball for the Vietnamese team at the 30th SEA Games in 2019 in the Philippines.



“This is a huge honour for all members of the team. We know it's going to be a tough tournament, but we'll do our best. Everyone is in a good mood right now,” Nhan shared.



"In the group stage, Vietnam will compete with Uzbekistan which is a very tough opponent, so this is a great challenge and also a valuable experience for the whole team," said head coach Nguyet Nga.



"This tournament will be an opportunity for us to compete against strong opponents in the continent and gain more experience to aim for other competitions in the future," Nga added./.