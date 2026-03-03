Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam women's national futsal team claim SEA bronze

Vietnam defeated Indonesia 4-1 in the third-place playoff to secure bronze at the 2026 ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship.
  Vietnam women’s futsal team secures SEA bronze. Photo: VNA  

Indonesia struck first through Nisman in the 21st minute of the second half, but Vietnam responded swiftly. Thanh Ngan equalised before Thuy Trang and Bien Thi Hang scored in quick succession to turn the game around.

Indonesia’s late power-play gamble backfired, with Phuong Anh sealing the 4-1 win with a long-range effort into an empty net.

Under the helm of coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang, Vietnam closed the tournament on a high note, taking home a well-earned bronze medal./.

