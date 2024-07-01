Vietnam wishes to enhance semiconductor, AI cooperation with RoK: PM

An overview of the working lunch (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working lunch with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s experts and scientists in semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) in Seoul on July 1, during which he expressed his hope that they will share their experience and know-how to help the two industries of Vietnam develop fast and sustainably.



Highly valuing Vietnam’s development strategy based on innovation, science and technology, including semiconductor and AI, participants advised the country to prepare large investment and high-quality human resources, and immediately implement specific short-cut projects.



They proposed issuing systematic and concrete policies and mechanisms on human resources training for these industries. In addition to local human resources, the country needs to mobilise the intelligence and resources of overseas Vietnamese, as well as resources from other countries, including the RoK.

With its experience, resources, infrastructure, experts, scientists, and research and production facilities, the RoK is willing to cooperate with Vietnam in the two fields via specific projects, they said.



PM Chinh asked Korean experts and scientists to continue contributing their ideas to help Vietnam build accurate incentive mechanisms and strategies that are competitive enough to attract investment and human resources; develop infrastructure for semiconductor, AI and related industries; cooperate in high-quality human resources training and smart governance; and mobilise resources for developing the two industries and related ecosystems, with the application in public health care being one of the priorities needing breakthrough.



He said that during his official visit, when holding talks and meetings with the RoK's leaders, he will propose the two sides sign an intergovernmental cooperation agreement on developing the semiconductor and AI industries./.