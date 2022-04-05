Vietnam wishes to boost ties with France’s Toulouse: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has affirmed that Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with Toulouse in various fields at his recent meeting with Mayor of the French city Jean-Luc Moudenc.



The diplomat, who had a trip to Toulouse from April 2 to 4, listed a series of potential spheres for collaboration including industry, services, health, education-training, research, and high technology, thus contributing to the post-pandemic recovery.



Thang said the French city has teamed up with Vietnam, particularly the capital Hanoi, many times, with both sides effectively implementing projects on archeology and cultural heritage preservation and promotion.



For his part, the mayor noted he is willing to work with Vietnam in sectors of the sides’ advantages and pledged to increase cooperation with Hanoi and the union of French cities (Cites Unies France – CUF) to hold the 12th edition of a Vietnam-France conference of decentralised cooperation in Hanoi this December.



During his visit, the Vietnamese ambassador had a working session with the leader of Toulouse's chamber of commerce and industry to discuss measures to step up bilateral exchanges in trade, investment, and tourism.



The sides agreed to work closely to strengthen business connections, and support Vietnamese goods to enter the French and EU markets within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



Thang also visited the European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus and the French national centre for space studies CNES, during which agreements were reached for boosting Vietnam-France collaboration in aviation industry, satellite manufacturing, digital transition, and human resources training in the high-tech field./.