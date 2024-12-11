Vietnam wins World Mindmap Championship 2024

The Vietnamese team win the top place at the World Mindmap Championship 2024. (Photo: Thanh nien Newspaper)

Vietnam’s super memory team triumphed the 2024 World Mindmap Championship at the world memory sports competition held in Turkey from December 4-10.

The 33rd edition of the global competition, established in 1991, attracted 101 participants from 21 countries. Vietnam entered with 11 athletes, led by coach Nguyen Phung Phong.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao from Vietnam delivered a stellar performance, securing the top spot in the adult division, earning the champion trophy of the world mind mapping championship. Her teammate Dang Ngoc Phuong Trinh won two silver and one bronze medals at the world memory championship.

According to Phong who is also Vice Chairman of the World Memory Sports Council (WMSC), this victory highlights the outstanding abilities of young Vietnamese talent on the world stage.

The 34th edition will take place in Vietnam in 2025./.