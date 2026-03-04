Vietnam wins three prizes at International Circus Festival Gold Elephant

The act “Duo Love” by Meritorious Artists Thanh Tuan and Thu Huong. Photo: Vietnam Circus Federation

All three acts presented by the Vietnam Circus Federation secured awards at the International Circus Festival Gold Elephant (Festival Internacional del Circ Elefant d’Or 2026), held in Girona, Spain, from February 27 to March 3.



According to Tong Toan Thang, Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, the festival brought together participants from 18 countries, featuring 75 artists and performers and 24 outstanding acts selected for competition. The award system includes three gold, three silver, and three bronze prizes and several special awards.



Vietnam’s three acts won one silver, one bronze and one special award.



Thang said the results not only affirmed the talent and creativity of Vietnamese artists but also reflected the federation’s sustained efforts to integrate internationally and approach world-class circus standards.



He stressed that participating in – and winning major prizes at – the festival enhanced the standing and prestige of Vietnamese circus on the international stage, while opening up new opportunities for cooperation, exchanges and long-term performance contracts in the European market.



Immediately after the festival, the federation received several partnership invitations from international circus troupes. Notably, the act “Duo Love” has been offered a one-year performance contract with Circus Roncalli, one of Europe’s most renowned companies in the field. The two remaining acts have also been invited to take part in an international circus festival in Kazakhstan in September.



“Duo Love” previously won a gold prize at the Almaty International Circus Festival 2025 in Kazakhstan and a silver prize at the “Without Borders” International Festival of Circus Arts in Russia./.