Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Circus Festival

A unique circus act titled Khoanh Khac Tinh Yeu (Moment of love) by Vietnamese artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa, won gold medal on July 30 at the International Circus Festival held in Almaty City of Kazakhstan.



The special performance left a positive impression on over 2,000 international spectators present at the festival, according to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).



This year’s festival brought together 100 talented circus artists from Kazakhstan, Germany, Vietnam, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Ethiopia, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, the UK, the Czech Republic, Tajikistan, and Lithuania./.