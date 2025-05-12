Vietnam wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Vietnamese athlete clinches a gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnamese gymnast Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien made a breakthrough at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria, clinching gold in the men's pommel horse event in early May 11 morning (Hanoi time).

Despite facing tough competition, Thien topped the qualification round with 14.850 points, surpassing local favourite Rayan Radkov (14.200) and Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chih Kai (14.100).

He went on to secure the position in the final with 14.266 points. Kazakhstan’s Zeinolla Idrissov took silver (14.233), while Uzbekistan’s Abdullah Azimov earned bronze (13.800).

This marks Vietnam’s first World Cup gold in artistic gymnastics in seven years.

Born in 2002, Thien represents Ho Chi Minh City and has been training since the age of six. He previously claimed two gold medals at consecutive SEA Games.

Also competing on the same day, Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, 23, added a silver in the rings event with 13.566 points. The gold went to Turkey’s Adem Asil (14.100) and the bronze to Argentina’s Daniel Villafane (13.333).

Vietnam has sent a five-member team to the tournament, including Trinh Hai Khang, Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien, Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, Dinh Phuong Thanh, and Do Nam Anh./.