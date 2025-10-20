Vietnam win six golds at 2025 Asian Rowing Championships

Rowers compete at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships. (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 Asian Rowing Championships concluded in Hai Phong on October 19 with Vietnam’s national rowing team winning six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, affirming its growing stature in regional rowing.

The Hai Phong team, which contributed two coaches and five athletes to the national squad, played an important role in the country’s success. It secured one gold and one bronze medal.

The championships brought together 678 athletes and officials from 18 Asian countries and territories, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), the Philippines, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and host Vietnam.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Sports Administration, the Vietnam Canoeing and Rowing Federation, and the Hai Phong Department of Culture and Sports, the championships were held under the authorisation of the ARF and with approval from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hai Phong People’s Committee.

The event was praised for its high professional standards, competitive races, and ideal natural water conditions that met international requirements. Many participating teams expressed their appreciation for Hai Phong’s professional organisation and warm hospitality.

Beyond the competitions, participants also joined cultural and sightseeing activities that helped promote Hai Phong’s image as a dynamic, friendly, and culturally rich city.

The successful hosting of the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships not only showcased Vietnam’s organisational capability but also marked another milestone for Vietnamese rowing, inspiring athletes to achieve greater achievements at the 33rd SEA Games and the 20th Asian Games./.