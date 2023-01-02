Making news
Vietnam win silver belts in first Muay Thai Grand Prix
Held on December 29 in Ho Chi Minh City, Huynh Van Tuan beat WaraYut Wanajamriang of Thailand in the men’s 51kg category to win the first silver belt, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
In the men’s 60kg, Truong Cao Minh Phat put in an excellent performance to outclass Wimonchan Nathawut of Thailand and pick up the silver belt.
Elsewhere, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat also successfully defeated Anon Rachvicha of Thailand in the men's 60kg category.
As the only female Vietnamese representative, Huynh Ha Huu Hieu took home a silver belt after trouncing Mary Glyde Elizabeth Rivera of the Philippines in the women’s 48kg category.
Changpauk Pongtong of Thailand went on to win the gold belt in the key fight of the night against Turien Paphawin of Thailand in the men's 57kg class.
The tournament witnessed the participation of 26 fighters from 17 clubs based in Thailand, the Philippines, the UK, Italy, Iran, and hosts Vietnam. They competed in 13 matches, four of them vying for pro titles.
The total prize money on offer is up to 420 million VND, with the winner in pro categories walking away with a record prize of 60 million VND./.