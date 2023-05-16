Making news
Vietnam win SEA Games women’s football title for fourth consecutive time
Vietnam entered the SEA Games 32 women's football final after an easy 3-0 win against Cambodia in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Myanmar had a thrilling comeback against Thailand to win 3-2.
Both teams pushed the pace of the game high from the start.
In the 2nd minute, from an early freekick near the box, Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung decided to make a cross inside the box, which found captain Huynh Nhu, but she finished over the bar.
In the 12th minute, a lofted pass put Tuyet Dung in a comfortable position to pass it over to Huynh Nhu, who quickly tapped it into the empty net. Myanmar goalkeeper Mya Nyein made a mistake in this play when she left the goal at the wrong time.
Myanmar responded right after conceding. From a freekick on the left, Mon Myint tried to curl it in and the ball hit the bar.
In the 21st minute, Myanmar goal keeper Mya Nyein couldn't block Tran Thi Thuy Nga's freekick, which found Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy's head. But Thuy seemed to be caught off guard in this play and her header couldn't hit the target.
In the 33rd minute, Vietnam’s Huynh Nhu entered the box while being pressed by a Myanmar defender but was still able to take a shot, although it lacked power to make a difference.
The first half had four additional minutes and it ended with Vietnam leading 1-0.
Entering the second half, Myanmar pushed forward right after the whistle in search of an equalizer.
In the 50th minute, Bich Thuy received the ball on the left flank with plenty of space, but instead of making a pass for her teammate inside the box, she chose to dribble and shot, which didn't cause any trouble for Myanmar goalie.
In the 63rd minute, after a good clearance by Hoang Thi Loan, Phyu Win got the ball and finished from 30 m. The shot went too wide and it showed Myanmar's struggle to find a way into Vietnam's box.
In the 75th minute, substitution Thanh Nha had an excellent play as she sprinted down the right flank before confidently taking a chip over goalkeeper Mya Nyein's head from outside the box and scoring a banger for Vietnam.
In the 84th minute, Vietnam’s Tuyet Dung received the ball inside the box and passed it to Hai Yen for the return. Yen's shot went wide.
Five minutes were added to the second half. In the first added minute, Hai Yen ran down the right flank and tried to score like Thanh Nha with a chip over the keeper, but it went high. The gamed ended with 2-0 for Vietnam.
With this win, Vietnam secured the gold medal in the SEA Games women’s football for the fourth consecutive time.
May 15 also marked another successful day of the Vietnamese sport delegation at SEA Games 32 as its athletes won up to 17 gold medals, helping the country continue retaining its first position on the medal tally.
By the end of May 15, Vietnam had secured 322 medals, including 124 golds, 100 silvers and 98 bronzes, leaving Thailand far behind on the tally with 94 golds, 76 silvers and 93 bronzes./.