Vietnam had a good start with Van Tu opening the score with a header after 11 minutes into the match.



Vietnam then dominated the match and created many attacks.



The official 90 minutes ended with a 1-1 draw. The sides further competed in a shootout, with Vietnam finally earning the victory.

The Vietnamese players pocketed a reward of 10,000 USD, while runner-up Malaysia obtained 6,000 USD. Coming third, Thailand went home with 4,000 USD./.