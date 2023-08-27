Vietnam win big at 2023 VTV Int’l Women’s Volleyball Cup

The Vietnam women’s volleyball team 1 won the International Women's Volleyball Tournament - VTV Cup Ferroli 2023, after defeating the Vietnam women’s volleyball team 2 in the final match held in the northern province of Lao Cai on August 26.



Speaking at the event, Giang Thi Dung, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee and deputy head of the Tournament Organising Committee, said that the tournament was a great success. Athletes from six teams have provided fans exciting and quality matches in the spirit of sportsmanship, solidarity and friendship.

Leading 2-0 after two rounds, the Vietnam women’s volleyball team 1 won Team 2 with a score of 25-19 in the third round. Team 1 won the final match with a score of 3-0 ( 25-14; 26-24, 25-19).

Previously, Choco Mucho Club of the Philippines defeated Kansai University of Japan with a score of 3-1 to rank third in the tournament.



The champions received a reward of 10,000 USD and the first and second runners-up 7,000 USD and 5,000 USD.

The fourth prize came to the Japan’s Kansai University with a prize value of 2,000 USD. The consolation prize was granted to Suwon City team of the Republic of Korea with a prize of 1,000 USD. The Australian team won the style award, worth 1,000 USD./.