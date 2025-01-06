Vietnam win ASEAN Cup trophy

Vietnamese football players celebrate their ASEAN Cup 2024 victory. Photo: VNA

With a 5-3 aggregate victory at the ASEAN Cup final, Vietnam lifted ASEAN Cup trophy.



Vietnam opened the score at the 8th minutes. Pham Tuan Hai broke the offside trap in the 8th minute and chipped the ball over Thai goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai.



Thailand equalised in the 28th minute. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.



The second half saw relentless action, with Thailand pulling level on aggregate in the 65th minute. Supachok Sarachat shot from a distance, hitting the net of goalkeeper Dinh Trieu of Vietnam.

Vietnam responded in the 82nd minute when Tuan Hai's shot deflected off Thailand's Pansa Hemviboon and found the back of the net.



Thailand's hopes of a comeback were dealt a major blow in the 75th minute when Weerathep Pomphan received his second yellow card, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

As the clock ticked down, Thailand threw everything forward, including their goalkeeper. In stoppage time, Vietnam’s Nguyen Hai Long capitalised on an open net, scoring a stunning goal from midfield to seal the victory at 3-2 in the second leg and 5-3 on aggregate.



The final whistle confirmed Vietnam's status as champions, marking their third ASEAN Cup title and their first since 2018./.