Vietnam win against Kyrgyzstan, inches closer to U23 Asian Cup knockouts

Captain Khuat Van Khang scores the opening goal for Vietnam. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Again it took until the final minutes, but Vietnam found their second win in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup against Kyrgyzstan, and put one foot into the quarter-finals of the tournament.



The Golden Star Warriors took the lead early with a penalty from Khuat Van Khang, but Marlen Murzakhmatov equalised before the break for Kyrgyzstan, before Khristiyan Brauzman scored an own goal that brought victory to Vietnam.



Nguyen Dinh Bac, perhaps Vietnam U23's star player, was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up by coach Kim Sang-sik. A muscle strain suffered by the forward was the reason for his absence, and Nguyen Quoc Viet was his replacement.



Captain Khuat Van Khang (No. 11) vies with Kyrgyz players for the ball. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Kyrgyzstan had a brave game against Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Despite losing 0-1, they fought and stood firm with ten men for 87 minutes against the hosts, a mentality that manager Edmar Lacerda and his team looked to bring into the match.



With nothing to lose and the physical advantage, Kyrgyzstan pushed higher in the opening minutes looking for an opener. Chances came for Lacerda's strikers but the Vietnamese defence successfully quelled the opportunities.



Vietnam surprisingly, was the team to find the net first. From a corner in the 17th minute, the ball found Nguyen Le Phat, who forced out a foul from Bakytbek Murzalim inside the penalty area. The men in red got themselves a penalty kick for the second consecutive game, and took full advantage of it with a decisive strike from Van Khang to lead 1-0.



Kim Sang-sik's men got more chances after Khang's goal, with Nguyen Dinh Bac almost scoring from a shot outside the box. The midfielder's effort was millimetres wide.



Just as when people were ready for the half-time break, a careless pass from Nguyen Hieu Minh was intercepted by Murzakhmatov in midfield. Kyrgyzstan's No. 20 dribbled and pulled out a wonder goal from just outside the box, leaving Tran Trung Kien no chance.



Vietnam was perhaps the better team after the break. The team retained possession well and therefore multiple chances came their way. In the 55th minute, Nguyen Thai Son could have equalised with a powerful shot that went just wide.



A recurring pattern from the SEA Games was Kim Sang-sik's brilliant substitutions, and from the bench, Dinh Bac and Le Van Thuan stepped up and brought a new life to the Vietnamese attack.



Vietnamese players celebrate the opening goal scored by midfielder Khuat Van Khang. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Dinh Bac truly lived up to his reputation as Vietnam's young player of the year, as his menacing dribbles and sprints troubled the Kyrgyz defenders. Vietnam got even more chances after No.7 came on.



The number 87 came to haunt Kyrgyzstan again, as they conceded the penultimate goal late in the match. From Pham Ly Duc's cross on the right wing, Le Van Thuan headed low, aiming for the far post. Thuan's header rebounded off Khrystian Brauzman and slowly rolled into the back of the net, securing Vietnam's victory and another three points in their pocket.



As Saudi Arabia lost 2-3 to Jordan in the late match on January 9 (local time), should Jordan win against Kyrgyzstan on January 12, Vietnam can only draw or lose with a deficit of less than two goals to ensure qualification into the knockouts./.