Vietnam win 4 - 0 over Singapore in friendly football match
Coach Park Hang-seo of Vietnam took a team with many young players to the friendly match, held at Thong Nhat Stadium, while coach Takayuki Nishigaya of Singapore also did not deploy his strongest squad.
The opening goal was scored by the seasoned Nguyen Van Quyet at the end of the first half.
The three other goals for Vietnam came in the second half thanks to Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Ho Tan Tai, and Khuat Van Khang.
The international friendly football tournament gathers Vietnam, Singapore, and India.
The next games will be between Singapore and India on September 24, and between Vietnam and India on September 27./.