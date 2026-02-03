Vietnam willing to share renewal experience with Cuba: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, who is visiting Vietnam as special envoy of the Communist Party and State of Cuba. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 2 affirmed that Vietnam will continue to share its experience gained from 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and economic integration with Cuba, while hosting Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, who is visiting Vietnam as special envoy of the Communist Party and State of Cuba.



PM Chinh welcomed and highly appreciated the visit by the Cuban special envoy, which took place shortly after the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He reaffirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to preserving and further deepening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba.



The Cuban special envoy conveyed congratulatory messages from the Cuban Party and State and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz to PM Chinh, while warmly congratulating Vietnam on its great and comprehensive achievements in the past term and expressing confidence that the Vietnamese Government will continue to successfully lead the country in achieving socio-economic development goals for the 2026–2030 period.



Discussing orientations for future cooperation, both sides agreed that economic and trade collaboration needs stronger breakthroughs, commensurate with the high level of political trust and the potential and strengths of each side.



They discussed and agreed on specific measures to promote cooperation in key areas under the new context. PM Chinh proposed both countries effectively implement projects on on-site food production in the new phase and pledged to facilitate Vietnamese enterprises in sharing experience, transferring advanced farming techniques, supplying inputs and supporting agricultural machinery, thereby helping Cuba gradually achieve food self-sufficiency.



At the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba. Photo: VNA

The two sides identified solar energy development as highly relevant to Cuba’s urgent needs. PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is ready to share its experience in renewable energy development to support production and improve the livelihoods of the Cuban people. He also highly valued Cuba’s world-leading strengths in the field of medicine and proposed enhanced cooperation in technology transfer and joint production of vaccines, medical biological products and next-generation specialty medicines for supply to both the domestic market and export.



To effectively implement the agreed contents, the Government leader called on both sides to bring into full play the role of the Vietnam–Cuba Intergovernmental Committee and ministerial-level cooperation mechanisms, regularly review and expedite the implementation of high-level agreements, and promptly address emerging issues to deliver tangible economic benefits.



The Cuban special envoy thanked the PM for his clear and substantive guidance, affirming that he will report fully to the high-ranking leaders of the Party and Government of Cuba and closely coordinate with relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies to implement the agreed outcomes.



Sharing the difficulties faced by the Cuban people due to blockades, embargoes and natural disasters, PM Chinh reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to always stand by, share with and support Cuba to the best of its ability, expressing confidence that the country will overcome all challenges and continue to achieve new successes in national construction and defence./.