Vietnam, Western Australia strengthen business ties at Belmont networking event
A networking event was recently held at the Firehouse Centre in Belmont, Western Australia, to foster connections, share experience and help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap business, trade and export opportunities.
The event, “Ask an Expert – Belmont Business Sundowner,” was organised by the Belmont Business Enterprise Centre (Belmont BEC).
Nguyen Thanh Ha, Consul General of Vietnam in Perth, highlighted the potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Western Australia in trade, investment, agriculture, energy, minerals, education, and tourism, emphasising that the state is an important partner for Vietnam in the global supply chain. She affirmed the Consulate General’s commitment to continuing to support enterprises on both sides through information exchange, market expansion, and the promotion of trade, investment and innovation.
The event offered in-depth insights into export, logistics, branding, cybersecurity and the application of artificial intelligence (AI), while also raising Vietnam’s profile within Western Australia’s business community and opening up prospects for stronger cooperation.
Speakers included Kelly Crossley from Transitaimer WA of Australia, who presented modern logistics management solutions for optimising international freight; and Hugh Collin of Viet Coffee, the largest online retailer of Vietnamese coffee and tea in Australia and Asia. Collin emphasised the strong reputation of Vietnamese coffee as the world’s second-largest exporter, with 20% of global market share, known for its high caffeine content and robust flavour.
Representing Belmont BEC, Nageswaree Kodai introduced the online workshop Safe AI for Business, guiding firms on the secure and effective use of AI. Meanwhile, Kumar Peiris from the TCF Australia Export Project outlined strategies for expanding exports and e-commerce sales, offering free export advisory services, workshops, international marketing planning and risk management solutions.
Belmont BEC also presented its affordable training programmes designed to build SME capacity, particularly in international business management. The organisation Project/Program for Community & Family (PCF) provided tailored consulting packages for businesses on export planning, branding, and global partnership development.
With its wide-ranging and practical content, the forum equipped the Western Australian business community with knowledge, strategies, and orientations to integrate into international markets effectively.
Belmont, one of Western Australia’s most dynamic economic hubs, is strategically located near Perth International Airport and serves as a gateway for trade, logistics and tourism.
The city boasts a diverse business ecosystem with strengths in retail, manufacturing, transport and services, while driving innovation and sustainable development. Its modern infrastructure, business-friendly environment and strong growth potential make it an increasingly attractive investment destination./.