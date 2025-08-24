Vietnam well-positioned to become hub for international education: scholar

Professor Vu Minh Khuong speaks in an interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW of the Politburo on international integration in the new context is a breakthrough policy that opens up sustainable development opportunities for Vietnam, said Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Singapore, Professor Khuong noted that beyond integration in economy, science, technology, and innovation, Vietnam should also advance integration in education.

He underlined that global integration today is about attracting talent, and Vietnam has strong potential to emerge as a hub of international education. With experience and capacity of more than 100 million people, the country should aim to attract between 400,000 and 500,000 foreign students.

Elevating Vietnamese universities to at least regional level in Southeast Asia, he added, will give greater boost to the country’s integration efforts. While Vietnam has so far concentrated on goods, exports, and investment, stronger focus on education and high-value services such as advanced professions, digital technology, and artificial intelligence could help it achieve deeper and broader integration.

On challenges ahead, the professor pointed to cybersecurity, supply chain disruptions, and energy security as major risks. Vietnam, he said, must anticipate these challenges and develop effective responses, not only to protect the nation and its economy but also to set an example for the international community, thereby further strengthening its global standing./.