Vietnam welcomes renewable, clean energy projects: PM





At a reception in Hanoi on October 11 for AES Permanent Executive Vice President Juan Ignacio Rubiolo, PM Chinh hailed the corporation for its constructive policy recommendations for Vietnam, especially in green and clean energy to contribute to energy transition and the goal of carbon neutralisation in the country by 2050.

He suggested development partners fund Vietnamese companies at reasonable interest rates, improve management capacity and workforce training, and join the global value chain, particularly in the transfer of renewable energy technology, towards building and developing a renewable energy equipment manufacturing industry.

The Vietnamese Government will continue to support the AES Corporation's projects to ensure their sustainable successes and effectiveness, he said.



Rubiolo, for his part, agreed with the PM’s views on energy development in Vietnam, especially an inclusive, sustainable, comprehensive and affordable approach to energy transition.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s impressive growth amid the global slowdown, he expressed his hope on Vietnam’s development prospects and business opportunities with the Government’s efforts to improve the investment environment, including piloting regulations on direct power purchasing agreements.

Rubiolo said Vietnam could lead the region in the energy transition process. The AES will continue its long-term operations in Vietnam to help the country fulfill its zero transmission goal by 2050, contributing to building an independent and self-reliant economy, including in terms of energy and improving its capacity of coping with external shocks like the current global energy crisis, he said.

As one of the top 500 US companies voted by Fortune Magazine and one of the world’s leading energy enterprises, the AES has experience in electricity production and distribution, and infrastructure in the gas industry. It has been operating in Vietnam since 2010./.