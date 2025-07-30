Vietnam welcomes Cambodia – Thailand immediate, unconditional truce: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam welcomes the immediate and unconditional ceasefire agreement reached between Cambodia and Thailand on July 28, considering it an important step towards easing tensions and restoring peace, stability, security, and safety in the region, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 29.

Responding to a reporter's question regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries on July 28, Hang stated that Vietnam highly evaluates Malaysia’s efforts, in its role as ASEAN Chair 2025, to actively promote and create favourable conditions for peacefully resolving differences based on fundamental principles of international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity and friendship for the benefit of both parties and the region.

Vietnam believes that the two countries will seriously implement the ceasefire agreement, continue dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to fundamentally resolve their differences, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world as well, she said./.