Vietnam welcomes 20th millionth international tourist in 2025

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong (in black), together with leaders of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, congratulate the 20-millionth international tourist to Vietnam in 2025.

Vietnam welcomed its 20th millionth international tourist in a single year for the first time at the Phu Quoc International Airport in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on December 15, marking a historic milestone in the 65-year development of the country’s tourism sector.

The 20 millionth international visitor to Vietnam in 2025 was identified as Karolina Agnieszka, a Polish national.

Officials from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with leaders of the An Giang Provincial People's Committee, welcome international visitors to Phu Quoc.

The welcome ceremony featured a variety of symbolic activities, from greeting passengers at the foot of the aircraft stairs to presenting flowers, showcasing traditional art performances, and handing out certificates and gifts to three special guests: the 19,999,999th, 20,000,000th, and 20,000,001st international arrivals.

Karolina Agnieszka Muskus, arriving from Poland, steps off the aircraft as Vietnam’s 20-millionth international visitor.

The 20 millionth visitor received a gift package worth nearly 500 million VND (19,000 USD), comprising a premium pearl necklace; round business-class air tickets provided by Sun PhuQuoc Airways; a five-star resort holiday; vouchers for Michelin-star dining experiences, golf and yacht excursions exploring southern Phu Quoc; along with priority access cards for entertainment and leisure services within the Sun Group ecosystem.

The other two special visitors each received gift packages valued at more than 200 million VND, including premium pearls and vouchers for products and services within the Sun Group system.

In addition, all passengers on the flight were presented with welcome flowers and tickets to the “Kiss of the Sea” show in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc special zone.

Phu Quoc is an attractive destination for both domestic and international travelers. Photo: Sun Group

Speaking at the event, Ho An Phong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stressed that after 65 years of formation and development, Vietnam’s tourism industry has achieved a historic milestone by receiving 20 million international visitors in a single year for the first time. He said the achievement was vivid evidence of the sector’s tireless efforts, spirit of innovation and aspiration to rise, and was particularly meaningful as global tourism had only recently emerged from an unprecedented downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Vietnam fully reopened its tourism sector on March 15, 2022, the industry has rebounded strongly, with international arrivals reaching 12.6 million in 2023 and 17.6 million in 2024. The total number of foreign tourists in 2025 is expected to exceed 21 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 18 million recorded in 2019.

With an estimated growth rate of 21% this year, Vietnam's tourism industry is now regarded by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation as one of the fastest-growing in the world.

Karolina Agnieszka Muskus, from Poland, is Vietnam's 20-millionth international visitor.

The year 2025 has also seen further international recognition, with Vietnam honoured for the sixth time by the World Travel Awards as the “World’s Leading Heritage Destination” and for the seventh time as “Asia’s Leading Destination”, alongside numerous prestigious awards for localities, destinations and tourism enterprises. These accolades continue to affirm the credibility, appeal and rising posture of the Vietnam Tourism brand on the global map, the Deputy Minister noted.

Over the past decade, Phu Quoc has been chosen to mark several major milestones in Vietnam’s tourism development, underscoring its special role in the sector’s overall progress. The pilot visa-free policy allowing all international visitors to stay for up to 30 days has given the “Pearl Island” a clear competitive edge over many regional destinations, helping to attract long-stay, high-spending visitors./.