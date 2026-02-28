Vietnam wants to further deepen multifaceted ties with Portugal: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 received visiting Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and wants to further deepen friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Portugal.



Welcoming the minister's visit, PM Chinh stressed its significance in concretising commitments made by key leaders of the two countries and in opening up new, substantive and effective directions for cooperation.



He highlighted the historical bonds between the two peoples dating back more than 500 years and described Portugal’s decision to open an embassy in Vietnam as a landmark step, reflecting its determination to strengthen the bilateral ties and create a favourable foundation for cooperation across fields.



On the basis of sound relations and ample untapped potential, he called for enhanced political trust, increased exchanges at all levels, particularly high-level visits, and efforts to elevate the ties in a more practical and effective manner in line with the new context.



Noting the complementary nature of the two economies, PM Chinh proposed maximising each side’s strengths to make economic, trade and investment cooperation a key pillar of the bilateral relations. He suggested both sides study the establishment of cooperation mechanisms to facilitate long-term and stable collaboration.



Regarding priority areas, he suggested stronger cooperation in renewable energy based on "sharing risks and harmonising interests” to ensure efficiency and sustainability, encouraging Portuguese enterprises to participate in offshore wind, solar power and energy infrastructure projects in Vietnam.



He also underscored significant potential for maritime economic development and proposed enhanced cooperation in the fields of shipping, seaport, shipbuilding and logistics, in line with each country’s marine development strategy.



The Government leader further urged closer coordination in effectively implementing free trade agreements between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), and called on Portugal to prompt the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by remaining EU member states.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel at the meeting on February 27. Photo: VNA

He also proposed expanding exchanges and experience-sharing in digital transformation, innovation, healthcare, sports and education-training, including Portuguese language teaching. Given strong tourism potential, he suggested facilitating travel, including through visa exemptions for citizens of both countries.



For his part, Rangel congratulated Vietnam on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the country's historic development achievements and future goals.



He welcomed Vietnam’s elevation of relations with the EU to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby strengthening cooperation with EU member states, including Portugal. He affirmed that Portugal considers Vietnam one of its key partners in Southeast Asia and wants to further deepen multifaceted cooperation.



Agreeing with PM Chinh's major orientations, Rangel said Portugal stands ready to promote high-level exchanges and strengthen business connectivity to soon achieve the bilateral trade target of 1 billion USD as agreed by senior leaders, and to establish cooperation mechanisms at an early date.



He also spoke highly of cooperation potential in renewable energy and maritime economy, affirming that Portuguese enterprises possess experience and technologies and are keen to engage in projects in Vietnam.



The two sides agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism and respect international law. PM Chinh emphasised the principles that solidarity creates strength, cooperation brings benefits and dialogue builds trust.



Regarding the East Sea issue, both sides underscored the importance of compliance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), maintaining peace and stability and enhancing mutual trust among nations./.