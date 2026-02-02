Vietnam voices deep concern over new US tariffs on oil suppliers of Cuba

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA Vietnam is deeply concerned about a new measure announced by the US to impose additional tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba which will have serious impacts on Cuba’s economic and social activities as well as the lives of its people, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on February 2.

Answering reporters’ question on Vietnam’s response to the US' January 29 announcement of additional tariffs on goods from countries providing oil for Cuba, Hang reaffirmed Vietnam's support for the resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly over many years calling on the US to immediately lift its unilateral blockade and embargo against Cuba and to take steps towards dialogue and improved relations with the country.

"Once again, Vietnam strongly affirms its solidarity and traditional friendship with the brotherly Cuban people," she stressed./.