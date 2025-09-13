Vietnam views US as strategic partner: Acting FM

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper at their meeting in Hanoi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always regards the US as a partner of strategic importance and highly values the substantive progress in bilateral relations since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung told US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper at their meeting in Hanoi on September 12.

He noted that the two sides have maintained regular exchanges and visits at all levels, while economic, trade, and investment cooperation continues to develop steadily. Dialogue on tariff-related issues has also been maintained, alongside positive developments in security–defence cooperation and war legacy remediation.

Trung acknowledged the close coordination between the US Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Ambassador Knapper’s role in advancing Vietnam–US relations in a substantive and practical manner, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries. He proposed that the two sides continue to work closely to effectively implement the agenda agreed upon by their high-ranking leaders and various working-level mechanisms.

For his part, Knapper expressed his pleasure at the robust development of bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He welcomed the outcomes of recent exchanges between Party General Secretary To Lam and US President Donald Trump, and thanked the Vietnamese Government and ministries for promoting bilateral cooperation, committing to fully implementing international trade agreements and fostering a favourable investment environment for American businesses in Vietnam.

The ambassador stressed that the US will continue to accompany Vietnam in realising its strategic development goals, particularly in science and high technology, while further strengthening cooperation in other areas such as war legacy remediation, education, health, and the fight against transnational crime./.