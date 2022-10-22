Vietnam views UN as important international partner: Party chief

Vietnam considers the United Nations an important international partner and cooperation with the UN one of the priorities in the country's foreign policy, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

While receiving UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Hanoi on October 21, the Party leader hailed the UN chief's visit which takes place at a time when Vietnam is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its accession to the organisation, adding that the trip was of significance to the Vietnam-UN growing relations.



He spoke highly of the UN’s important role in international affairs, as it is the biggest global organisation operating in different fields such as protecting peace, security, development cooperation, promoting cooperation in ensuring human rights and, and is the centre of international cooperation activities.

Vietnam has consistently pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, being an active and responsible member of the international community, he said,



The Party leader highlighted Vietnam’s achievements over the past 35 years of renewal, including its successes in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, earning high economic growth in recent years and ensuring social security.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary thanked the UN organs and the Secretary-General for their support and assistance to Vietnam.

Guterres, for his part, lauded Vietnam for its commitments to and support for multilateralism and the UN Charter. Vietnam has always shown its principled stance on issues related to peace protection, sustainable development, upholding the UN Charter and international law, especially the most basic principles, he said, adding that Vietnam has also actively worked with the UN and international partners to deal with increasingly severe non-traditional security issues.



The UN chief expected that with its experience, Vietnam will continue playing an active role not only in reconstruction and development but also in implementing the international community’s common goals.



On the back of its successes in inclusive development, he also expressed his hope that Vietnam will issue policies and measures to take the lead in climate change response. The UN will continue actively and closely cooperate with Vietnam, Guterres said.

Party General Secretary Trong wished that Vietnam, together with the UN, countries worldwide and the UN Secretary-General, would strive for a better world where people live in peace and happiness, and all nations prosper./.