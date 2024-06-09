Vietnam, Venezuela strengthen traditional relations

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on June 8 hosted a reception for Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Expressing his delight when visiting Vietnam for the first time, Pinto hailed the great achievements of the doi moi (renewal) process initiated and led by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past nearly 40 years as well as the role Vietnam's increasingly important role and position in the region and the world.

He also emphasised the importance of the close relationship between his country's ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the CPV in strengthening the foundation of bilateral relations and political trust at high level, as well as orienting and developing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

He talked about orientations and measures agreed upon in talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, including organisation of political consultation, and early resumption of the 4th meeting of the Venezuela-Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee and coordination in organising activities to celebrate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties, expanding exchanges and cooperation between the ruling parties and ministries, agencies, organisations, and localities of the two countries in the coming time

For his part, Trung believed that the visit will contribute to deepening the close traditional relationship and the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Venezula.

He expressed his pleasure to see new developments in bilateral relations in all channels, including Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people exchange as well as in strategic cooperation areas such as oil and gas, telecommunications, and agriculture after the recent visits to Venezuela by high-ranking Vietnamese leaders.

Trung urged Minister Yvan Gil Pinto to pay attention to promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and create favourable conditions to expand exchanges and cooperation between their localities and organisations.

"Vietnam always values the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela," he stressed.

He held that the two sides should continue to expand and strengthen delegation exchanges at all levels; cooperate and share experience in socio-economic development and issues of mutual concern; actively support and protect each other's legitimate interests at international forums and within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement./.