Vietnam, Venezuela deepen people-to-people diplomacy

The VUFO delegation poses for a commemorative photo with the Venezuela–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group. (Photo published by VNA)

A delegation from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam – Venezuela Friendship Association has paid a working visit to Venezuela from May 24 to 29, undertaken at the invitation of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), to observe the country's parliamentary and regional elections.



As part of the visit, the delegation participanted in activities of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples (ISB), made a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil Pinto, had talks with the Venezuela – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, and met with Caracas war veterans and prominent figures who hold a strong admiration for Vietnam.



During the engagements, VUFO Vice President Dong Huy Cuong offered congratulations on the elections' success and reaffirmed Vietnam’s steadfast support for the Venezuelan people’s pursuit of independence, sovereignty, and socialism. He expressed Vietnam’s enduring gratitude for the precious support from the Venezuelan people for its past resistance wars and ongoing development journey.



Highlighting the significance of the newly signed MoU with the ISB, Cuong stated that the agreement will enhance coordination among people’s organisations, including VUFO, ISB, and the Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship House, thereby fostering peace, stability, and prosperity for both countries.



Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, in his meeting with the delegation, commended Vietnam as a beacon of resilience, having risen from the devastation of war to emerge as an independent and thriving nation with an increasingly prominent international role.



He affirmed that Venezuela continues to view Vietnam as a valued friend and a model of self-reliance and aspiration for peace.



The minister also underscored the crucial role of people-to-people diplomacy in deepening bilateral ties, calling for expanded cultural and academic exchanges, stronger business links, and increased student engagements between the two countries.



At the MoU signing ceremony, Deputy Foreign Minister Tatiana Pugh Moreno described the deal as a continuation of the deep-rooted solidarity between Vietnam and Venezuela. She noted its potential to open new avenues for cooperation in education, culture, youth engagement, business connectivity, and civil society collaboration.



Leaders from various Venezuelan ministries and agencies also met with the delegation, offering congratulations on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over decades since the national reunification. They expressed confidence in the prospect of Vietnam’s development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The VUFO delegation poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela. (Photo published by VNA)

Prior to the meetings, the Vietnamese delegation paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas, attended a memorial ceremony for former State President Tran Duc Luong and signed the condolence book at the Vietnamese Embassy, and visited the “El Cuartel de la Montana” memorial site to pay respects to late President Hugo Chavez./.