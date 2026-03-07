Vietnam values cooperation with OIF: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo at their meeting in Hanoi on March 6. Photo: VNA

Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation with the Francophone community and pledges to contribute to the realisation of the shared goals, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son told Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo in Hanoi on March 6.



Son expressed pleasure at welcoming her back to Vietnam at a pivotal moment following the end of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country's major political gathering held in January.



He affirmed that the Congress had set key development goals and orientations for the coming time, including strengthening the implementation of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, alongside the diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Vietnam remains committed to being a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, including the Francophone community, the Deputy PM said, hailing the Secretary-General and the OIF’s contributions to fostering cooperation for peace, security and sustainable development around the globe and within the Francophone space.

The host welcomed the upcoming 20th Francophonie Summit to be hosted by Cambodia in November, the second time the event will take place in the Asia-Pacific. He voiced confidence in its success and its potential to establish key directions for the community's future trajectory.

Vietnam stands ready to cooperate with the OIF and Cambodia to ensure the summit’s success and make practical and substantive contributions to the event, he said.

Son also put forward several proposals to deepen ties within the community and between Vietnam and OIF going forward. These include sustained focus on French-language education and instruction, economic partnerships, youth and women's employment opportunities, sustainable cooperation, and food security. He also stressed the need for Francophone cooperation to reach more localities and regions.

Praising Vietnam’s remarkable strides in both domestic and foreign affairs and in improving living standards, the Secretary-General affirmed that Vietnam has left a deep impression and served as a source of pride for the Francophone community and international friends alike.

She commended Vietnam’s role, standing, and responsible and active contributions within the community, noting that it was an honour for the OIF to continue holding an important place in Vietnam’s foreign policy of multilateralism.

Affirming Vietnam’s key role for the OIF in the region, Mushikiwabo expressed her hope that Vietnam will continue with active contributions and concrete proposals at the 20th Francophonie Summit, thereby sharing its valuable insights on ensuring peace, stability, and national development./.