Vietnam values Brazil as key partner in foreign policy in Latin America: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party and State value Brazil as a key partner in Vietnam's broader foreign policy toward Latin America, and wish to deepen the newly-established Strategic Partnership between the two nations, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

During a reception in Hanoi on March 28 for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is visiting Vietnam from March 27-29, the Party chief congratulated the Brazilian Government and people on their remarkable achievements under the leadership of President Lula da Silva and the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT).

He shared Vietnam's vision and development direction for the coming years, highlighting the shift toward a sustainable and innovation-driven growth model. Key priorities include enhancing economic competitiveness, resilience, and self-reliance; advancing sci-tech, training a skilled workforce, building a modern and integrated socio-economic infrastructure system; and conducting a revolution to streamline its political system toward creating a lean, efficient, valid and effective structure.

The host praised the outcomes of the talks between President Lula da Silva and President Luong Cuong, which culminated in the signing of the Action Plan for the Vietnam-Brazil Strategic Partnership for 2025-2030, alongside agreements spanning diplomacy, security, industry-trade, and cooperation between the two national football federations.

Their discussions explored new opportunities to further foster bilateral ties and leverage each country's strength and potential. The Party chief underlined the vast opportunities for collaboration in economy-trade, agriculture, energy, and national defence, while emphasising the importance of cultural, educational, and sports exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and friendship.

Describing Vietnam as a close friend and an important partner in Asia, the Brazilian President expressed his joy at the strides made since the establishment of a comprehensive partnership during his first presidential term in 2007.

He lauded the recent upgrade to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024 and reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to working closely with Vietnam to materialise this new framework, along with high-level agreements and cooperation documents signed during his visit.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Both countries need to continue discussions to identify key products and sectors for mutually beneficial cooperation, toward achieving 15 billion USD in trade turnover, he said.

The guest agreed to fortify collaboration with Vietnam across all channels, including political parties, organisations, locality-to-locality and people-to-people connections, to build a strong foundation of public support for bilateral ties.

The two leaders also agreed on key directions to further reinforce the Strategic Partnership bilaterally and multilaterally, with a focus on the effective implementation of signed cooperation agreements across various channels.

The host also commended Brazil’s decision to recognise Vietnam’s market economy status and proposed joint efforts to advance negotiations on a preferential trade framework that connects Vietnam with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR)./.