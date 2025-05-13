Vietnam values all-around cooperation with Sweden: PM

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always values traditional friendship and all-around cooperation with Sweden, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa during a reception in Hanoi on May 12.

PM Chinh recalled the profound milestones in bilateral relations, highlighting the heartfelt support of the Swedish people, recently reflected through the documentary "Victoria Vietnam", gifted by Sweden on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s national reunification.

The Vietnamese Government and people always remember and value Sweden’s sincere and invaluable support during the country’s past struggle for independence and in its current process of development and global integration, he said.

Sweden’s contributions, including 3 billion USD in non-refundable aid - the biggest sum for Vietnam, professional training, and landmark projects like the Bai Bang paper mill, Vietnam National Children’s Hospital in Hanoi, and Uong Bi hospital in Quang Ninh, have played a significant role in Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, according to the PM.

Sweden is a reliable and important partner of Vietnam in the European Union, with two-way trade hitting 1.5 billion USD in 2024, up 15% from 2023, he noted. Yet, he described this as modest given the potential, urging stronger cooperation in trade, investment, green transition, digital transformation, and strategic infrastructure projects such as railways, airports, and seaports. He also called for collaboration in environmental protection, climate change response, healthcare, education, and sci-tech.

To boost market access, he proposed Vietnam serve as a gateway for Swedish goods into ASEAN, while Sweden could facilitate Vietnamese exports in Northern Europe. He welcomed Swedish investment in Vietnam’s priority sectors, including the digital economy, infrastructure and information and communication technology, and expressed interest in studying Sweden’s approaches to worker housing and cultural industries. Youth exchanges were also a priority, he added.

The meeting between PM Pham Minh Chinh and Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa in Hanoi on May 12. (Photo: VNA) (Photo: VNA)

Minister Dousa, for his part, expressed impression with Vietnam’s rapid and dynamic socio-economic development, noting the country’s economic growth of over 7% in 2024, its target of 8% for 2025, and its prospects for double-digit growth in the following years, affirming that Sweden is a reliable and substantive partner of Vietnam, with deep affection from the Swedish people.

He thanked PM Chinh for his support of bilateral relations and wished to intensify cooperation with Vietnam across various sectors. He revealed that many Swedish firms are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, with long-term investment strategies already in place.

He agreed with the host that there remains untapped potential in the bilateral ties, and stressed the need for joint efforts to elevate the partnership to new heights.

In support of Vietnam’s broader international engagement, he vowed to advocate within the EU for the swift ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). He also committed to working with the European Commission (EC) to push for the removal of the “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports./.