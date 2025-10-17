Vietnam - USA Society hailed for contributions to healing, developing bilateral relations

Over the past eight decades, activities by the Vietnam - USA Society (VUS), large or small, have carried deep meaning of building trust, narrowing differences, connecting hearts and turning friendship between the two peoples into the firm foundation of Vietnam-US relations, stated Phan Anh Son, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 16 to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-America Friendship Association (October 17, 1945 – 2025).



Son recalled the origins of the association, established under the guidance of President Ho Chi Minh shortly after Vietnam’s independence, with a wish for the two nations' continued cooperation for peace and progress.

In the early 1990s, the VUS was reconstituted on the basis of the original Vietnam-America Friendship Association and the Vietnam Committee for Solidarity with the American People, becoming a member of VUFO.



Together with hundreds of American partners through people-to-people channels, it contributed to the landmark event of 1995, the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US.



Since then, VUFO and the VUS have jointly organised thousands of people-to-people exchanges, welcoming US parliamentarians, veterans, scholars, businesspeople and youth delegations to Vietnam, and conducting programmes in culture, education, humanitarian work, scientific cooperation and post-war recovery.



Son expressed his hope that the society will continue to play a central role within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, turning empathy and understanding into strategic trust. He called for broader cooperation in areas beyond post-war legacy and humanitarian efforts, including education, culture, science, innovation, trade, environmental protection, and sustainable development.



He further emphasised Vietnam–US reconciliation as a compelling model for the world - transforming former adversaries into comprehensive partners. As General Secretary To Lam stated: “Over the past 30 years, we have built a model for international relations.” This, Son said, sends a powerful message that sincerity, tolerance, and a shared commitment to peace can turn confrontation into cooperation, and pain into trust.



Phan Anh Son, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) addressing the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh, Chairman of the VUS, noted that this year’s anniversary is especially significant, 80 years of Vietnam’s independence and 30 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US.



Looking back over eight decades, he observed, the Vietnam-US relationship has overcome many historical ups and downs to reach unprecedented heights, from wartime adversaries to normalisation, and now to comprehensive strategic partners, the highest level of partnership Vietnam maintains with any nation.



The foundation, he added, opens new opportunities for both countries in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition, while deepening existing cooperation in economics, education, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, war legacy remediation and regional and global collaboration.



At the same time, Vinh said that new challenges are emerging, requiring both sides to engage in dialogue and work together in the spirit of mutual understanding, cooperation and shared benefit.



He also expressed his confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to grow stronger, building on the achievements of the past 30 years.



As part of the celebrations, the audience enjoyed a special symphony concert titled “Connecting Vietnam–US Melodies”, featuring renowned artists from both countries.



The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Austin Chanu, performed classic pieces such as The Blue Danube by Johann Strauss II, Titanic Suite, In a Persian Market, Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin, and Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland./.