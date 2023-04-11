Vietnam, US to exhibit war remediation efforts in HCM City

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the War Remnants Museum signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in showcasing efforts to remedy war consequences in Ho Chi Minh City on April 10.



A delegation of the US Congressmen led by Senator Jeff Mekley witnessed the MoU signing ceremony between USAID Country Director in Vietnam Aler Grubbs and Director of the museum Tran Xuan Thao.



It was the first concrete result of the memorandum of intent to conduct joint communication activities to raise awareness of cooperation in addressing the consequences of war between the USAID and the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences in Vietnam (Office 701) in 2021.



Under the MoU, the USAID will assist the museum in building a modern exhibition space that meets international standards, with convenient access for visitors. The exhibits will feature mine clearance, environmental remediation, and support for people with disabilities.



The exhibition space is scheduled to be opened by 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the end of the war and the founding of the museum.



Speaking at the event, Senator Merkley vowed to strive for joint cooperation in programmes to support people with disabilities, particularly children affected by the war; defusing unexploded ordnance and cleaning up dioxin-contaminated areas.

The same day, the 160th repatriation ceremony for the remains of US soldiers missing in action during the war took place at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang.



A Vietnamese representative handed over two sets of remains to the US side, which were the results of the 150th joint search from February-April 2023 in the central provinces of Nghe An and Quang Binh.



The humanitarian joint effort to search for US soldiers missing in action during the war in Vietnam has been conducted since the late 1980s between the two Governments. So far, the remains of 732 US soldiers who died in the war have been verified./.