Vietnam, US promote technology, innovation cooperation

A view of the reception. Photo: VNA

Vietnam attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, with cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital economy serving as one of the key groundbreaking pillars, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said on March 17.



Receiving Daniel Rosen, CEO of Rosen Partners, a privately held, industry-leading investment firm in the US, Arik Alcalay, CEO of R-MOR and representatives of the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC), Quang affirmed that the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) welcomes US enterprises and technology partners to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam, contributing to the country’s digital transformation goals and the development of high-quality human resources.

He suggested Rosen Partners, R.MOR and other US businesses continue maintaining exchanges and sharing information on emerging technological trends, international experiences and appropriate cooperation models in areas of mutual interest, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and creating a basis for exploring potential partnerships.



The MPS welcomes R.MOR as well as other enterprises under Rosen Partners to explore opportunities for cooperation with the ministry in fields matching the strengths and needs of both sides, including cybersecurity, he said, noting that such collaboration would help meet Vietnam’s development requirements in the current period.



The Minister also suggested US enterprises and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) continue playing an active role in promoting sustainable economic and trade relations between the two countries, bringing practical benefits to both sides.



For his part, Rosen thanked Quang for his attention and support for cooperation with US businesses. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s vision in promoting digital transformation, innovation and the development of safe and sustainable digital infrastructure.



Rosen affirmed that Rosen Partners, including R.MOR, wants to promote substantive cooperation with agencies under the MPS as well as Vietnamese partners.



He also expressed his confidence that joint efforts by both sides will continue contributing to the prosperity of Vietnam–US relations in the coming time./.