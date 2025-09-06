Vietnam, US promote cooperation in law enforcement, security

Vietnamese delegation at the dialogue. Photo: VNA

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Chris Landberg co-chaired the second Vietnam-US Law Enforcement and Security Dialogue on September 5 in Washington DC.

Joining the event were Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, along with representatives from the ministríe of Public Security, Foreign Affairs, and Finance.

At the event, both sides highly valued the outcomes of the first Law Enforcement and Security Dialogue held in Hanoi in July last year, as well as the progress in implementing the commitments and agreements since that meeting.

During the second dialogue, the two sides discussed a range of regional security and transnational organised crime issues, including maritime security, supply chain security, money laundering, and cooperation to combat illegal immigration, narcotics, cybercrimes, wildlife trafficking, human trafficking, and financial crimes.

They outlined priorities for cooperation in capacity-building related to law enforcement and criminal justice, and considered expanding mechanisms for cooperation to better respond to growing transnational crime challenges, including online fraud affecting citizens and businesses in both countries.

Deputy Minister Hung praised the efforts of both sides in effectively coordinating and carrying out the security and law enforcement dialogue mechanism, as well as successfully convening the second dialogue in Washington.

He emphasised that going forward, agencies of the two countries should continue regular exchanges on issues of mutual concern agreed upon during the dialogue, in order to further ramp up security and law enforcement cooperation in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the US and Vietnam.

As part of his working visit to the US from September 4-5, Hung also had working sessions with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Department of State, and the Asia Group.

At these meetings, he acknowledged the positive results of cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security and US partners in recent years, which have made law enforcement cooperation an important component of bilateral relations.

He noted the proposals put forward by the US side and underscored the need to further strengthen cooperation, information exchange, and effective handling of issues of particular concern, as well as implementing agreed areas of cooperation.

US partner agencies thanked Deputy Minister Hung and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam for their visit and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Public Security to realise with the agreed commitments./.