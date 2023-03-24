Making news
Vietnam, US nourish economic, trade, investment ties
During a working session with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi on March 23, Anh expressed his delight at the strong and substantial development of cooperation between Vietnamese and US firms.
He highly valued the US businesses’ positive contributions to the transformation and growth of Vietnam's economy, and expressed the readiness to engage in dialogues with US enterprises to address obstacles in bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.
Hailing the US firms for expanding operations, research and development and innovation, he suggested the USABC further enhance its role as a bridge promoting Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership effectively and substantially that are aligned with needs and interests of both sides; step up collaboration in diversifying and ensuring supply chains, and further expand business operations.
The USABC delegation vowed to continue partnering closely with Vietnam and nourish Vietnam-US economic, trade and investment ties extensively, effectively and substantially that match their interests.
Both sides looked into Vietnam’s development strategy, several priority issues to bolster bilateral ties and proposed joint work in fields of the US’s strength and Vietnam’s demand such as health care, green energy, renewable energy, financial services, digital economy, science and technology./.