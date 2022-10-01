Making news
Vietnam, US legislatures push ties in science, tech, environment
Led by Le Quang Huy, chairman of the committee and head of the group, the Vietnamese delegation held meetings with US congresspersons, senators and officials, particularly those overseeing science, technology and environmental affairs, such as congresswoman Haley Stevens, Vice Chair of the US House of Representatives’ Science Space and Technology Committee, and Tomas Carbonell from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
During the meetings, Huy said his visit aimed to deepen the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership as well as promote collaboration between the two countries’ legislatures, especially in the fields of science, technology and environment.
Vietnam sees the US as one of its leading partners, he said, expressing his appreciation for US support for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam.
He held that Vietnam wants to sustain a stable, long-term comprehensive partnership with the US on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions; and to step by step upgrade bilateral ties.
He informed his hosts about the establishment of the Vietnam-US Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, proposing the US side push for the founding of a similar group in the US Congress.
The two sides discussed ways to further boost relations between the two legislatures and promote suitable mechanisms for better coordination, information and experience exchanges.
The US side shared various information and practices in law building and enforcement and voiced support for strengthened cooperation in energy transition, greenhouse gas emission reduction, environmental protection and climate change response. On these matters, the Vietnamese side expressed hope to receive US assistance in the transfer of carbon and energy storage technologies, green finance, human resources development and policymaking in an effort to enable Vietnam to successfully fulfill its commitments made at COP26.
The two sides also exchanged information and experience in lawmaking and supervision in the areas of digital transformation, ensuring water and energy security, fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and several regional and global issues of mutual interest.
The Vietnamese delegation also met executives of a number of US-based tech giants, including Apple, Amazon and Meta; visited the University of California Berkeley, and had a discussion with the dean of the UC Berkeley Rausser College of Natural Resources; and visited California Waste Solution’s waste treatment and recycling plant./.