Vietnam, US jointly address post-war UXO consequences
During a working session in Hanoi on February 27 with US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, Chien, who is also head of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on Overcoming Post-War Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences, stressed that Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions and work closely with the US partners to achieve set targets.
E.Knapper, for his part, affirmed that since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on addressing the aftermath of bombs and mines between the two countries in 2013, the US has strived to fulfill its commitments, stepped up funding activities directly and indirectly via international and non-governmental organisations operating in this field.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in this field with the US’s support.
About cooperation orientations for the 2023-2028 period, Chien suggested the US continue delivering on its commitments, including accelerating the building of a training ground meeting the International Mine Action Standards (IMAS) and supporting research and development activities.
The Vietnamese side wished that the US would prioritise direct funding for Vietnamese partners and reputable international organisations in Vietnam, expand support to other areas contaminated with UXO beyond the central provinces, and strive to achieve the goal of clearing about 350,000ha of contaminated land from 2023 to 2028.
Over the past decade, Vietnam has cleared up around 500,000 ha of UXO-contaminated land./.