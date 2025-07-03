Vietnam, US in negotiations to concretise outcomes of top leaders' phone talks

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Delegations of Vietnam and the US are conducting negotiations to concretise the outcomes of phone talks between Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam and US President Donald Trump on July 2, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

The discussions follow President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs of between 20%- 40% after his phone talks with the Vietnamese Party chief, during which the two leaders discussed the bilateral ties, including reciprocal trade-related issues, Hang told the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on July 3.

General Secretary Lam expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s attention to Vietnam and the bilateral relations, she noted, adding that the official information about the talks had been fully reported by the Vietnamese media./.