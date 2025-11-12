Vietnam, US hold ministerial-level talks on reciprocal trade agreement

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (right) shakes hands with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held the eighth ministerial-level negotiation on a reciprocal trade agreement between the two countries in Washington D.C, on November 10, ahead of technical discussions scheduled for November 12–14.

In an open, frank and constructive atmosphere, the two officials exchanged and determined directions for handling major remaining issues, and spent time discussing bilateral trade relations.

Greer praised progress made so far, including the two sides’ adoption of the Joint Statement on a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade, calling it an important step towards completing the negotiations. He also commended Vietnam’s systematic and pragmatic approach in addressing the US's proposals and acknowledged the constructive spirit of the Vietnamese delegation.

For his part, Dien reaffirmed Vietnam’s determination to build a balanced and sustainable trade relationship with the US. He said finalising the reciprocal trade pact would help reinforce bilateral cooperation beyond trade, in line with the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

An overview of the negotiation (photo: moit.gov.vn)

Dien mentioned measures Vietnam has taken to boost bilateral trade and proposed several steps to accelerate the negotiation process. He also urged both sides to maintain a flexible and practical approach for the practical interests of both sides.

Greer welcomed the proposals and asked the US technical team to study them further for follow-up discussions with Vietnam.

Both sides agreed that the ministerial session was a key milestone in dealing with the pending issues so as to soon finalise an agreement on reciprocal trade that would deliver tangible benefits for both countries./.