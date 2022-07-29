Vietnam, US hold fourth energy security dialogue

Vietnam and the US discussed in detail clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and nuclear energy as well as plans to accelerate the energy transition to achieve net zero emissions targets by 2050, during their fourth energy security dialogue in Washington DC on July 27-28.



Representatives of the two sides presented key issues in bilateral energy cooperation including clean electricity production, electricity market development, energy saving and efficiency, transmission and energy storage.



At the dialogue, AES Corporation of the US handed a letter of intent to the Vietnamese delegation, hoping to deploy an offshore wind power project in Binh Thuan province with a total cost of 13 billion USD and an expected capacity of 4,000 MW. The implementation of this project will contribute to Vietnam's carbon emission reduction plan and help achieve the target committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), it said.



The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced technical assistance to the National Power Transmission Corporation of Vietnam (NPT) to accelerate the deployment of smart grid technologies under the 2.0 Information Technology Roadmap. of EVN.



The Bureau of Energy Resources under the US Department of State extended an invitation to the Vietnamese delegation to visit the country’s electricity and renewable energy markets which are expected to take place at the end of this year./.